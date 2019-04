Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast!

In this episode, Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin are joined by Mary McDonnell at Emerald City Comic Con 2019 to discuss President Roslin's journey throughout Battlestar Galactica Season 1. It's the perfect way to close the books on Season 1 before we're off to Season 2. Listen below!

