Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 10: 'Pegasus' with Michelle Forbes

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

Oof, things are gettin' super-dark! Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin are joined this week by special guest Michelle Forbes (Admiral Helena Cain) to discuss Season 2, Episode 10: "Pegasus." Michael Rymer directed this gut punch of an episode, featuring scenes so brutal that Tricia's hair fell out. Well, that's not the REAL reason her hair fell out … listen on to learn the truth (and better appreciate the fine art of wig maintenance).

