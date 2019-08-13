Latest Stories

Cospets Charles
Battlestar Galacticast Resurrection Ship Part 2
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 12: 'Resurrection Ship (Part 2)'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 13, 2019

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

Buckle up for some California beach talk as Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin revisit Part 2 of "Resurrection Ship," the episode featuring hot men in hot handcuffs that for some reason inspires a discussion about Gus Van Sant's remake of Psycho. Also, learn the different names for Tricia's toes after they went numb for a week following Comic-Con.

Listen!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

