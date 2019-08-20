Latest Stories

Six YA sci-fi and fantasy books to read this August
Theme Park News: Holy hell, it's already Halloween. Here's how parks are celebrating
Lucasfilm concept artist shares an early look at Kylo Ren's evolution
Looking back on Nancy Collins' Swamp Thing
Battlestar Galacticast 213 Epiphanies
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 13: 'Epiphanies'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 20, 2019

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

Tricia is recovering from bronchitis, Marc played D&D for nine hours straight … but did they have any epiphanies watching Season 2, Episode 13: Epiphanies? Also, what's the opposite of "pulling out"? Beware the Scarlet Pimpernel (and budget concerns!) and listen on ...

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

