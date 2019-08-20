Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 13: 'Epiphanies'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

Tricia is recovering from bronchitis, Marc played D&D for nine hours straight … but did they have any epiphanies watching Season 2, Episode 13: Epiphanies? Also, what's the opposite of "pulling out"? Beware the Scarlet Pimpernel (and budget concerns!) and listen on ...

