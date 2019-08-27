Latest Stories

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 14: 'Black Market'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 27, 2019

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

Tricia and Marc are joined by Tricia's Lucifer co-star DB Woodside as they revisit BSG Season 2, Episode 14: "Black Market," which is widely known as … not everyone's favorite episode. Join them as they discuss DB's late introduction to Battlestar Galactica … and to podcasting itself! Also, Lee Adama likes prostitutes — who knew? Also, Bill Duke is sinewy and sensuous.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

