Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 14: 'Black Market'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

Tricia and Marc are joined by Tricia's Lucifer co-star DB Woodside as they revisit BSG Season 2, Episode 14: "Black Market," which is widely known as … not everyone's favorite episode. Join them as they discuss DB's late introduction to Battlestar Galactica … and to podcasting itself! Also, Lee Adama likes prostitutes — who knew? Also, Bill Duke is sinewy and sensuous.

Listen below!

