Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 15: 'Scar'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

Talk about a Writers Room! Tricia and Marc are joined by BSG scribes and writing partners Bradley Thompson and David Weddle to talk about Season 2, Episode 15: "Scar." Find out what goes into penning an episode of Battlestar Galactica ... it involves more than just coming up with a lot of words!

