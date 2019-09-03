Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 15: 'Scar'

Presenters
Sep 3, 2019
Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!
Talk about a Writers Room! Tricia and Marc are joined by BSG scribes and writing partners Bradley Thompson and David Weddle to talk about Season 2, Episode 15: "Scar." Find out what goes into penning an episode of Battlestar Galactica ... it involves more than just coming up with a lot of words!
