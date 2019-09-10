Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 16: 'Sacrifice'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

Tricia and Marc are joined by a very special guest as they discuss Season 2, Episode 16 — the man whose character made the "Sacrifice" itself, Paul Campbell! Paul played Billy Keikeya, aka Billy the Assh*** (not to be confused with Paul's character Billy Morgan on Knight Rider). Misguided. Misunderstood. And dead, in this episode. Join this delightful trio in a recap and find out why an appropriate alternate title for BSG would've been Holy Sh**!

Listen below!

