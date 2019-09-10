Latest Stories

Apple Arcade gaming service to launch this month, pricing revealed
First trailer for Jason Momoa's 'See' on Apple TV+ imagines brutal future without eyesight
How The Boys planned and pulled off that shocking Season 1 finale twist
Comics: Incoming unites Marvel Universe; Contagion miniseries infects Ben Grimm; more
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 16: 'Sacrifice'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Sep 10, 2019

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

Tricia and Marc are joined by a very special guest as they discuss Season 2, Episode 16 — the man whose character made the "Sacrifice" itself, Paul Campbell! Paul played Billy Keikeya, aka Billy the Assh*** (not to be confused with Paul's character Billy Morgan on Knight Rider). Misguided. Misunderstood. And dead, in this episode. Join this delightful trio in a recap and find out why an appropriate alternate title for BSG would've been Holy Sh**!

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

