Battlestar Galactica 217 The Captain's Hand
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 17: 'The Captain's Hand'

Sep 17, 2019

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

As you wish, goddammit! Join Tricia and Marc as they revisit Season 2, Episode 17: "The Captain's Hand," guest-starring the late, great John Heard, aka The Dad From Home Alone. Dig Marc's impersonation of Foghorn Leghorn, which ends up sounding more like a basic cable baptist preacher. Also, what kind of lover is Apollo? And how is it that Tricia has never seen Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan? Also, how many times can the phrase "You have your pound of flesh; I suggest you take your victory and move on" be said in one podcast?

Listen and learn.

