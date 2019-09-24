Latest Stories

Through the Looking Glass: A Lost Retrospective
Tag: Podcast
Go back Through the Looking Glass in our new Lost Retrospective podcast
Joker
Tag: Movies
Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix address audience concerns that Joker could inspire violence
Battlestar Galacticast 218 Downloaded
Tag: Podcast
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 18: 'Downloaded'
sarah-michelle-i-know-what-you-did-last-summer
Tag: Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day: The killer from I Know What You Did Last Summer, master stylist
Battlestar Galacticast 218 Downloaded
More info i
Credit: SYFY
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 18: 'Downloaded'

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Sep 24, 2019

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

Tricia and Marc are joined by a very special guest: Tricia's Lucifer co-star Tom Ellis, the man who actually named the Battlestar Galacticast podcast! Together they revisit a wonderfully Tricia-centric episode: Season 2, Episode 18: "Downloaded," aka The Tricia Helfer Emmy Reel. Hey, you should get something for spending a shooting day or two in a vat of semen. Onward!

Listen and learn.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Battlestar Galacticast
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: tricia helfer
Tag: Tom Ellis

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: