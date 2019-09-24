Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 18: 'Downloaded'

Presenters
Sep 24, 2019
Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!
Tricia and Marc are joined by a very special guest: Tricia's Lucifer co-star Tom Ellis, the man who actually named the Battlestar Galacticast podcast! Together they revisit a wonderfully Tricia-centric episode: Season 2, Episode 18: "Downloaded," aka The Tricia Helfer Emmy Reel. Hey, you should get something for spending a shooting day or two in a vat of semen. Onward!
