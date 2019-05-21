Latest Stories

Battlestar Galactica 202 Valley of Darkness
Credit: SYFY

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 2: 'Valley of Darkness'

May 21, 2019

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

In this week's installment, it's Season 2, Episode 2: "Valley of Darkness." Cylon Centurions board the Galactica while back on Caprica, Starbuck invites Helo to her old apartment and reflects on her life. Also, what would Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer do with five million dollars? So say we all!

Listen below.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

