Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 2: 'Valley of Darkness'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

In this week's installment, it's Season 2, Episode 2: "Valley of Darkness." Cylon Centurions board the Galactica while back on Caprica, Starbuck invites Helo to her old apartment and reflects on her life. Also, what would Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer do with five million dollars? So say we all!

