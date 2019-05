Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

In this week's installment, it's Season 2, Episode 3: "Fragged." In this episode, Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by BSG alum Sam Witwer to talk about how it's all about survival! Oh yeah!

Listen below.

