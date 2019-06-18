Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 6: 'Home, Part 1'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

In this week's installment, Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin dive deep into Season 2, Episode 6: "Home (Part 1)." Join them as they talk about how Adama, still fresh off surviving an assassination attempt, tries to handle the big defections led by Zarek and Roslin, a dynamic duo he calls "a religious fanatic and a terrorist." Our hosts also talk a lot about bowel movements, including Edward James' Olmos's very efficient digestive system.

Listen below!

