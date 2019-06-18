Latest Stories

Tag: TV
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Battlestar Galactica Home Part 1
More info i
Credit: SYFY 
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 6: 'Home, Part 1'

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 18, 2019

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

In this week's installment, Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin dive deep into Season 2, Episode 6: "Home (Part 1)." Join them as they talk about how Adama, still fresh off surviving an assassination attempt, tries to handle the big defections led by Zarek and Roslin, a dynamic duo he calls "a religious fanatic and a terrorist." Our hosts also talk a lot about bowel movements, including Edward James' Olmos's very efficient digestive system.

Listen below!

