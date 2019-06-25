Latest Stories

Battlestar Galactica Home Part 2
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 7: 'Home, Part 2'

Jun 25, 2019

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

Comin' in hot and feelin' fine! It's rainy in L.A. and Tricia and Marc are feeling a little weird as they revisit Season 2, Episode 7: "Home, Part 2." Speaking of rain, shooting in Vancouver always tends to be a little moist and nude scenes tend to be a little chilly. Also, what does it sound like when you're suddenly transported to the other side of the universe? Just how tomb-y is the Tomb of Athena? Oh, and you haven't lived until you've heard Marc act out how a golf clap evolves into thunderous applause, step by step. Wake up and smell the psychosis. James Remar Forever.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

