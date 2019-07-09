Latest Stories

BBC Dracula Claes Bang
Tag: Fangrrls
What we want from the BBC’s upcoming adaptation of Dracula
Another Life Katee Sackhoff Netflix
Tag: TV
Trailer: Katee Sackhoff returns to space to fight aliens in Netflix's Another Life
Spider-Man How Far From Home
Tag: Movies
How far from home Spider-Man is during each stop in Spider-Man: Far From Home
Boeing image of low-Earth orbit
Tag: Science
Someone just spotted a top-secret Air Force space plane in orbit and we don’t know why it’s there
Battlestar Galactica 209 Flight of the Phoenix
More info i
Credit: SYFY
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 9: 'Flight of the Phoenix' with Aaron Douglas

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 9, 2019

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

Are you ready to be temporally confused with Tricia and Marc? This week they’re joined by special guest Aaron Douglas (Chief Tyrol!) to discuss all the goings-on in front of and behind the camera of Season 2, Episode 9: "Flight of the Phoenix." Did you know that Aaron was a reader during auditions for Battlestar Galactica and ended up getting a part for himself? Just like Harrison Ford on Star Wars! Also, Cylon Raiders can’t really fly, which was a hard lesson learned by Aaron’s son. Ah, coming of age. Listen on.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Battlestar Galacticast
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: tricia helfer
Tag: Aaron Douglas

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: