Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 10: 'The Passage'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Greetings from the apocalypse! Pull up a roll of toilet paper and join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer as they discuss BSG Season 3, Episode 10: "The Passage." This is an episode in which everyone is tired and starving so, y'know, hey. Also, hear many (many) variations on the pronunciation of the name 'Dracula.' So many.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

