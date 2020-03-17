Latest Stories

Lyle Waggoner Lynda Carter Wonder Woman
Tag: TV
Lyle Waggoner, Steve Trevor on the Wonder Woman TV series, dies at 84
She-Ra Season 4
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: She-Ra and the Princesses of Power ending; Westworld S3 ratings down; more
Hellions, art by Stephen Segovia
Tag: Fangrrls
From Inferno to HoX/PoX: A Madelyne Pryor timeline
Marieke Nijkamp
Tag: Fangrrls
Get Rec'd with Marieke Nijkamp: Five SFF recs for genre readers
Battlestar Galactica 310 The Passage
More info i
Credit: Sci-Fi Channel
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 10: 'The Passage'

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 17, 2020

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Greetings from the apocalypse! Pull up a roll of toilet paper and join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer as they discuss BSG Season 3, Episode 10: "The Passage." This is an episode in which everyone is tired and starving so, y'know, hey. Also, hear many (many) variations on the pronunciation of the name 'Dracula.' So many.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Battlestar Galacticast
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: tricia helfer

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker