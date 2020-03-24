Latest Stories

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 11: 'The Eye of Jupiter'

Mar 24, 2020

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Greetings from six feet away! Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by BSG writer and executive producer Mark Verheiden (calling in from a safe distance) to discuss Season 3, Episode 11: "The Eye of Jupiter" (formerly known as "The Eye of Zeus"). It's a dirty, hot, sweaty episode, and a tale of algae for our times. Take shelter with us. From a safe distance.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

