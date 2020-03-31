Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 12: 'Rapture'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Welcome to the Day 1 of a brave new world. For the first time, Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are not recording together in the same room, but that's not going to stop them from frakking down BSG Season 3, Episode 12: "Rapture." Order some Domino's or Pizza Hut (from a safe distance) and listen in as they discuss this sweaty gun show... and beware of bad ADR and green screen.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

