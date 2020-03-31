Latest Stories

Venom: First Host
Venom's guide to parenting
Batman #94 - (W) James Tynion IV (A) Guillem March (CA) Francesco Mattina
James Tynion IV breaks down Punchline, the Designer's video game origins, and 'Joker War'
AMC theaters
WIRE Buzz: AMC hopes to reopen in June; Spielberg movie club; fan-made Lando trilogy
Catwoman: Her Sister's Keeper
Catwoman and the case for decriminalization of sex work
Battlestar Galactica 312 Rapture
Credit: Sci-Fi Channel
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 12: 'Rapture'

Presenters
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 31, 2020

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Welcome to the Day 1 of a brave new world. For the first time, Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are not recording together in the same room, but that's not going to stop them from frakking down BSG Season 3, Episode 12: "Rapture." Order some Domino's or Pizza Hut (from a safe distance) and listen in as they discuss this sweaty gun show... and beware of bad ADR and green screen.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

