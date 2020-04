Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

A global pandemic can't stop the Galacticast! Join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer from a safe distance as they frak down BSG Season 3, Episode 13: "Taking a Break From All Your Worries." Yes, that's "Worries," not "Sorrows." This is important. Here we go!

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

