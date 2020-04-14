Latest Stories

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 14: 'The Woman King'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 14, 2020

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

It seems like a perfect time to revisit an episode about disease and quarantine, doesn't it? Wash your hands and listen in as Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by writer Michael Angeli in a discussion of the oddly timely BSG Season 3, Episode 14: "The Woman King." Also, Tricia discovers Reality TV. How much longer can this stay-at-home thing go on?

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

