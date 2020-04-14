Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 14: 'The Woman King'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

It seems like a perfect time to revisit an episode about disease and quarantine, doesn't it? Wash your hands and listen in as Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by writer Michael Angeli in a discussion of the oddly timely BSG Season 3, Episode 14: "The Woman King." Also, Tricia discovers Reality TV. How much longer can this stay-at-home thing go on?

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

