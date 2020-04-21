Latest Stories

What We Do in the Shadows Season 2
What We Do in the Shadows cast on Season 2 growth, witches, and why 'we are all Guillermos'
2001: A Space Odyssey
The most stylish space suits in movies, from 2001: A Space Odyssey to Sunshine
Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle
A peek at Hogsmeade after the coronavirus and some park politics
Millie Bobby Brown
WIRE Buzz: Millie Bobby Brown is Enola Holmes for Netflix; One Punch Man movie; more
BSG 315 A Day in the Life
Credit: Sci-Fi Channel
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 15: 'A Day in the Life'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 21, 2020

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Be friendly with yourself as Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by director Rod Hardy in a discussion of BSG Season 3, Episode 15: "A Day in the Life." A giggle and a "Hmm" from Laura Roslin can fix anything.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below ... and watch every episode of Battlestar Galactica on SYFY!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

