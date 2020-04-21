Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 15: 'A Day in the Life'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Be friendly with yourself as Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by director Rod Hardy in a discussion of BSG Season 3, Episode 15: "A Day in the Life." A giggle and a "Hmm" from Laura Roslin can fix anything.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3!

