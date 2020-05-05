Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 17: 'Maelstrom'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Ready to revisit THE Starbuck episode of the third season? Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by writers Bradley Thompson and David Weddle as they discuss Kara Thrace's near-nervous breakdown (and major mommy issues) in BSG Season 3 Episode 17: "Maelstrom."

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below ... and watch every episode of Battlestar Galactica on SYFY!

