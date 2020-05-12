Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 18: 'The Son Also Rises'

Latest Stories

May 12, 2020
Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

We're in the home stretch of the third season as the crew of the Galactica deals with the loss of Starbuck and security surrounding the trial of Gaius Baltar (who has a new defense attorney after the old one had an, uh, accident). Join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer as they discuss BSG Season 3 Episode 18: "The Son Also Rises."

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below ... and watch every episode of Battlestar Galactica on SYFY!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

