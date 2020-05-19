Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 19: 'Crossroads Part 1'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

We have a timeline! Join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer in a discussion of the penultimate episode of Season 3, "Crossroads Part 1," featuring the further exploits of Gaius Baltar's ethically slippery attorney Romo Lampkin, played to shady perfection by Mark Sheppard. Gas, grass, or snacks - nobody rides for free!

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below ... and watch every episode of Battlestar Galactica on SYFY!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.