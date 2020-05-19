Latest Stories

Batwoman Season 1 Finale
Tag: TV
Ruby Rose exits Batwoman after one season as The CW hunts replacement
Jamie Lee Curtis
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Jamie Lee Curtis to direct eco-horror film. Plus, a Star Trek: Voyager reunion
Devs
Tag: Fangrrls
Playing God and parental drive in Devs, Fringe and Arrival
SD Slice 4
Tag: Comics
Image Comics celebrates Savage Dragon #250 with a 100-page Super Spectacular
BSG 319 Crossroads Part 1
More info i
Credit: Sci-Fi Channel
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 19: 'Crossroads Part 1'

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
May 19, 2020
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Battlestar Galacticast
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: tricia helfer

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

We have a timeline! Join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer in a discussion of the penultimate episode of Season 3, "Crossroads Part 1," featuring the further exploits of Gaius Baltar's ethically slippery attorney Romo Lampkin, played to shady perfection by Mark Sheppard. Gas, grass, or snacks - nobody rides for free!

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below ... and watch every episode of Battlestar Galactica on SYFY!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Battlestar Galacticast
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: tricia helfer

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker