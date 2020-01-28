Latest Stories

Battlestar Galactica 303 Exodus Part 1
Credit: Sci-Fi Channel
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 3: 'Exodus Part 1'

Jan 28, 2020

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Allergies and post-holiday exhaustion's not gonna stop Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin from breaking down BSG Season 3, Episode 3: "Exodus Part 1." Tune in as they geek out over Amanda Plummer's bizarro performance as Oracle Selloi, gaze in awe upon Fat Lee Adama, and muse over the fact that Cylons do, indeed, dream of electric sheep (and babies!). Sh** is going real.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

