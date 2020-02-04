Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 4: 'Exodus Part 2'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Combat landing! Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin are coming in hot for BSG Season 3, Episode 4: "Exodus Part 2." This is a heavy one, full of emotional monologues followed by tons of explosions and stand-up-and-cheer moments. Also, musings on bad lighting on Fat Lee Adama and why ships (and other vessels of transportation) are usually considered female. Join the dynamic duo as they journey down the weirdest cul-de-sacs.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.