Battlestar Galactica Exodus Part 2
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 4: 'Exodus Part 2'

Feb 4, 2020

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Combat landing! Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin are coming in hot for BSG Season 3, Episode 4: "Exodus Part 2." This is a heavy one, full of emotional monologues followed by tons of explosions and stand-up-and-cheer moments. Also, musings on bad lighting on Fat Lee Adama and why ships (and other vessels of transportation) are usually considered female. Join the dynamic duo as they journey down the weirdest cul-de-sacs.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

