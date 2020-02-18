Latest Stories

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 6: 'Torn'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 18, 2020

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

In this episode, Marc Bernardin trades his bronchitis for dumbass dental pain as he and Tricia Helfer discuss BSG Season 3, Episode 6: "Torn." Put on your night glasses as they discuss the woes of recording ADR for beach scenes, mourn their lost youths as they admire Tricia's much-flatter stomach circa 2006, and cry foul with Fat Lee Adama becoming Not Fat Lee Adama in record time. Also, not one meow from any of Tricia's cats in this episode! Bask in the silence.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

