Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 6: 'Torn'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

In this episode, Marc Bernardin trades his bronchitis for dumbass dental pain as he and Tricia Helfer discuss BSG Season 3, Episode 6: "Torn." Put on your night glasses as they discuss the woes of recording ADR for beach scenes, mourn their lost youths as they admire Tricia's much-flatter stomach circa 2006, and cry foul with Fat Lee Adama becoming Not Fat Lee Adama in record time. Also, not one meow from any of Tricia's cats in this episode! Bask in the silence.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

