Battlestar Galactica 307 A Measure of Salvation
Credit: Sci-Fi Channel
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 7: 'A Measure of Salvation'

Presenters
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 25, 2020

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Get the drums out! In this episode, Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are here to talk about BSG Season 3 Episode 7: "A Measure of Salvation." There's lots of goo and slobbering and grossness in this episode, as well as a beach sex scene that ended up being shot in a studio because, well, beaches aren't the most private places in the world. Pour yourself a cup of Pink Lady Apple and listen in.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

