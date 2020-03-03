Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 8: 'Hero' with David Eick

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

There's wine here … and there's a guest star! Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined in the House of Cats by writer and executive producer David Eick to discuss BSG Season 3, Episode 8: "Hero." Who needs the south of France when you have outer space? Also, hear about how Edward James Olmos learned to love Lucy Lawless.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

