Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 9: 'Unfinished Business' with Jamie Bamber and Edward James Olmos

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Check out THIS peanut gallery! You need an extended crew for watching down an extended cut, so Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by Jamie Bamber (Lee Adama), Edward James Olmos (William Adama), and Kerry Norton (Medic Layne Ishay … and also Jamie's wife! In real life!) to discuss the long version of BSG Season 3, Episode 9: Unfinished Business. Find out why a smile from Chief Tyrol can brighten even the darkest hour… and much more.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

