Latest Stories

you-bookcase
Tag: Fangrrls
You and the danger of 'nice guys'
Toy Masters Messy Toys hero
Tag: Videos
Oh poop! 7 rad toys that parents hated
Impulse Season 2
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Amanda Tapping's Sanctuary revived; AMC orders Pantheon; YouTube cancels Impulse
Peter Rabbit 2
Tag: Movies
Coronavirus delays Peter Rabbit 2, Pokémon Go Safari Zone, and Quibi red carpet
Battlestar Galactica 309 Unfinished Business
More info i
Credit: Sci-Fi Channel
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 9: 'Unfinished Business' with Jamie Bamber and Edward James Olmos

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 10, 2020

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Check out THIS peanut gallery! You need an extended crew for watching down an extended cut, so Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by Jamie Bamber (Lee Adama), Edward James Olmos (William Adama), and Kerry Norton (Medic Layne Ishay … and also Jamie's wife! In real life!) to discuss the long version of BSG Season 3, Episode 9: Unfinished Business. Find out why a smile from Chief Tyrol can brighten even the darkest hour… and much more.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Battlestar Galacticast
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: tricia helfer
Tag: Edward James Olmos
Tag: Jamie Bamber

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker