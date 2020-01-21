Latest Stories

Star Wars Minnie Mouse Disneyland
Battlestar Galactica 301 Occupation
Credit: Sci Fi Channel
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episodes 1&2: 'Occupation' and 'Precipice'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jan 21, 2020

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin kick off their Season 3 discussion with a very special guest: the man responsible for most of all of this ... executive producer Ronald D. Moore. Tune in as they talk the first two episodes of BSG Season 3: "Occupation" and "Precipice."

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

