Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episodes 1&2: 'Occupation' and 'Precipice'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin kick off their Season 3 discussion with a very special guest: the man responsible for most of all of this ... executive producer Ronald D. Moore. Tune in as they talk the first two episodes of BSG Season 3: "Occupation" and "Precipice."

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

