Latest Stories

Greenfield Robotics robot farmer
Tag: Science
This high-tech farm is managed by a team of pesticide-disavowing robots
Fantastic Four Sue Storm
Tag: Fangrrls
Five ways Sue Storm could be introduced into the MCU
Thandie Newton
Tag: Movies
Thandie Newton says she exited Charlie’s Angels after inappropriate comments from director, studio head
Carl Lumbly Doctor Sleep Hallorann
Tag: Movies
Doctor Sleep director hopes streaming success could reignite his prequel project
BSG 401 He That Believeth in Me
More info i
Credit: Sci-Fi Channel
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 1: 'He That Believeth in Me'

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 7, 2020
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Battlestar Galacticast
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: tricia helfer

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

Our company is all met as Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are flying into Season 4 of Battlestar Galactica with Episode 1: "He that Believeth in Me." What better way to do that than with their special guest, director Michael Rymer? Join us!

Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below ... and watch every episode of Battlestar Galactica on SYFY!

 

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Battlestar Galacticast
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: tricia helfer

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker