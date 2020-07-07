Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 1: 'He That Believeth in Me'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

Our company is all met as Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are flying into Season 4 of Battlestar Galactica with Episode 1: "He that Believeth in Me." What better way to do that than with their special guest, director Michael Rymer? Join us!

Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below ... and watch every episode of Battlestar Galactica on SYFY!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.