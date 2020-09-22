Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 12: 'A Disquiet Follows My Soul'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

Join us as Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by special guest Alessandro Juliani (Tactical Officer Lieutenant Felix Gaeta) to discuss showrunner Ron Moore's directorial debut, BSG Season 4, Episode 12: "A Disquiet Follows My Soul." Also, AJ talks about how a stage production of Romeo and Juliet led to him joining the BSG family and everyone gazes in awe at Admiral Adama's vigorous toothbrushing.

Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below ... and watch every episode of Battlestar Galactica on SYFY!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Click here to follow on Amazon Music.