Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 13: 'The Oath'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

We’re in the back half of the final season! Join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer as they discuss BSG Season 4, Episode 13: “The Oath,” an episode featuring a performance by Edward James Olmos that’s so good it can only be described in ALL CAPS. Also, who wants a cup of algae coffee? Start your morning off right with Battlestar Galacticast.

Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below.

