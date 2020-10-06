Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 14: 'Blood on the Scales'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

"No. Not now. Not ever. Do you hear me? I will use every cannon, every bomb, every bullet, every weapon I have down to my own eye teeth to end you. I swear it! I'm coming for all of you!" Join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer as they discuss the high stakes and oh so quotable threats of BSG Season 4, Episode 14: "Blood on the Scales."

Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below.

