Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 15: 'No Exit'

Oct 21, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

Dean Stockwell unleashed! "I don't want to be human! I want to see gamma rays, I want to hear x-rays, and I want to smell dark matter!" Join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer as they discuss BSG Season 4, Episode 15: "No Exit."

Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below.

 

