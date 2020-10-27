BSG 416 Deadlock
Credit: Sci-Fi Channel
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 16: 'Deadlock'

Presenters
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 27, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT
Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

"I feel it! For her. For you. For Liam. Shouldn't need to spout the words; I feel it less with words. Just let me Gods-damn feel it and I'll fill the frakkin' room!" Join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer as they're joined by special guest Aaron Douglas to discuss BSG Season 4, Episode 16: "Deadlock."

Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below.

 

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Click here to listen on Amazon Music.

