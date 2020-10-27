Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 16: 'Deadlock'

Presenters
Oct 27, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT
Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!
"I feel it! For her. For you. For Liam. Shouldn't need to spout the words; I feel it less with words. Just let me Gods-damn feel it and I'll fill the frakkin' room!" Join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer as they're joined by special guest Aaron Douglas to discuss BSG Season 4, Episode 16: "Deadlock."
Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below.
