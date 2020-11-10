BSG 418 Islanded in a Stream of Stars
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 18: 'Islanded in a Stream of Stars'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Nov 10, 2020, 11:07 AM EST
Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by special guest Edward James Olmos as they revisit BSG Season 4, Episode 18: "Islanded in a Stream of Stars." The discuss Eddie's roles as both actor and director in this episode, the timelessness of the series, and quarantining in the BSG bubble. Also, random cameos by Eddie's dog. Join us.

Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below.

 

