Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 18: 'Islanded in a Stream of Stars'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by special guest Edward James Olmos as they revisit BSG Season 4, Episode 18: "Islanded in a Stream of Stars." The discuss Eddie's roles as both actor and director in this episode, the timelessness of the series, and quarantining in the BSG bubble. Also, random cameos by Eddie's dog. Join us.

Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below.

