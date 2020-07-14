Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 2: 'Six of One'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

Half a dozen of the other? Is that a Cylon reference? Is Starbuck a Cylon? So many Cylon questions and references to numbers! Speaking of which, two Baltars are always better than one. Join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer as they discuss Season 4, Episode 2: "Six of One."

Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below ... and watch every episode of Battlestar Galactica on SYFY!

