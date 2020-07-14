Latest Stories

Credit: Sci-Fi Channel
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 2: 'Six of One'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 14, 2020
Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

Half a dozen of the other? Is that a Cylon reference? Is Starbuck a Cylon? So many Cylon questions and references to numbers! Speaking of which, two Baltars are always better than one. Join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer as they discuss Season 4, Episode 2: "Six of One."

Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below ... and watch every episode of Battlestar Galactica on SYFY!

 

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

