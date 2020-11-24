BSG 420 Daybreak Part 2
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 20: 'Daybreak Part 2'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Nov 24, 2020, 11:54 AM EST
Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

Join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer as they're joined by a fella named Ronald D. Moore to discuss what's technically the penultimate episode of Battlestar Galactica: "Daybreak Part 2." Wow, talk about a home stretch!

Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below.

 

