Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 20: 'Daybreak Part 2'

Presenters
Nov 24, 2020, 11:54 AM EST
Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!
Join Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer as they're joined by a fella named Ronald D. Moore to discuss what's technically the penultimate episode of Battlestar Galactica: "Daybreak Part 2." Wow, talk about a home stretch!
Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below.
Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.
Click here to subscribe via Spotify.
Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.