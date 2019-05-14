Battlestar Galacticast returns! Remembering Season 2, Episode 1: 'Scattered'

The hiatus is over. Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

In this week's installment, it's Season 2, Episode 1: "Scattered." As Adama recovers from the events of last season's finale, Tigh takes command of the Galactica. Also, Marc Bernardin explains the origins of the word "hysterical" and Tricia Helfer explains why you should never die with your eyes open. So say we all!

