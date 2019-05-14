Latest Stories

Credit: SYFY

Battlestar Galacticast returns! Remembering Season 2, Episode 1: 'Scattered'

SYFY WIRE Staff
May 14, 2019

The hiatus is over. Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

In this week's installment, it's Season 2, Episode 1: "Scattered." As Adama recovers from the events of last season's finale, Tigh takes command of the Galactica. Also, Marc Bernardin explains the origins of the word "hysterical" and Tricia Helfer explains why you should never die with your eyes open. So say we all!

Listen below.

