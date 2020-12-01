Battlestar Galacticast: Revisiting Season 4, Episode 21: 'Daybreak Part 3' (series finale)

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk the Battlestar Galactica series finale!

Here we are, the final (-ish) installment of Battlestar Galacticast. And who better to spend it with than our President? Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by Laura Roslin herself, Mary McDonnell, in watching and discussing the series finale of Battlestar Galactica. Also, beware falling guitars. So say we ... all.

Spoiler Alert for Season 4 and the series finale! Listen below.

