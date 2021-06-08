Batwing suits up for live-action debut on The CW’s Batwoman, played by Camrus Johnson

The CW’s Batwoman series has spent the past season and a half building out a vibrant, fascinating version of Gotham City — and now the Dark Knight’s old stomping grounds is adding another hero to the mix.

The network has debuted the first look at Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) suited up as the DC Comics hero Batwing. It's easily one of the coolest Arrowverse suits to date, and really nails the Bat-vibe all the way through. The hero was first introduced to the comics in 2011, though Luke didn’t take up the mantle until a 2013 arc. In the live action series, Batwing comes into the fold after Luke is nearly killed and starts his own journey to become a Bat-themed hero all his own next season.

According to the network, the live action Batwing is set to be Batwoman’s (Javica Leslie) “crime-fighting counterpart” as they work to clean up the chaos created across Gotham City during the Season 2 finale. So basically, Batwing will become a hero all his own helping save the city when Season 3 rolls around.

"I've been looking forward to seeing Batwing since we decided to make Luke Fox a fundamental part of our Bat Team way back in the pilot development stages,” executive producer Caroline Dries said in a statement. “I can speak for Cam when I say, So has he! But this character couldn't come out of nowhere. We built this character from a deeply personal and complicated Luke story that we began setting up in season one, and I look forward to unfolding it over the course of Season 3."



Johnson has been a cast member on the series since it premiered, playing Luke Fox, and he said eventually playing out that evolution into Batwing is one of the main things that lured him into joining the series in the first place.

“Honestly, it's hard to explain how much it means to me to wear the Batwing suit and officially play my first superhero,” Johnson said in a statement. “The main reason I wanted to be in Batwoman was for this opportunity - to give kids like me another black hero to look up to and relate to. It's hard not to smile when I catch myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I'll keep smiling through every fight scene, every awesome stunt, and every Gotham night where Batwing is finally in the field!”

The live action suit design was conceptualized by costume designer Maya Mani (who has worked on several Arrowverse suits) with assistance from Diana Patterson and illustrator Andy Poon. The suit itself was created by Ocean Drive Leather with a helmet sculpted by James Fairley at Amazing Ape.



“I wanted the Batwing suit to represent the bond between father and son, to show the love and respect that Lucius Fox had for his son, Luke. It was conceived within the realm of a child’s imagination; the suit is a bit fantastical and based on the whimsy of a young boy’s dream - complete with rocket boosters and hidden bits that pop out!,” Mani said in a statement. “The Batwing suit represents the combined talents of a solid team who all came together and met the many challenges of encompassing lights, moving parts and the need for mobility head on, bringing this character to life."