WIRE Buzz: The CW sets Batwoman and more premiere dates; Amityville 1974 keeps franchise alive

It's premiere dates galore from The CW and NBC, plus a new Amityville film cranks up in the latest WIRE Buzz.

First off, The CW and NBC have released their fall premiere dates, including some highly anticipated new shows and a number of your returning favorites.

Starting with The CW, the eagerly awaited Batwoman will launch its inaugural run on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m., followed at 9 p.m. by the Season 5 premiere of Supergirl. An encore presentation of the Batwoman premiere will air on Monday, Oct. 7. at 9 p.m. after the season premiere of All American.

The very next night, Tuesday, Oct. 8, will see The Flash sprint into its sixth season at 8 p.m., followed by yet another encore of Batwoman. The following Tuesday, Oct. 15, Arrow will settle into its final season with a 9 p.m. debut right after a new episode of The Flash.

Moving right along, Riverdale starts its fourth year on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m., followed by the series premiere of Nancy Drew at 9 p.m. Then on Thursday, Oct. 10, Supernatural will launch its historic 15th and final year at 8 p.m., with the Season 2 premiere of vampire drama Legacies coming right afterwards at 9 p.m.

Finally, Charmed moves to Friday for its second season, premiering Oct. 11 at 8 PM, while the Season 3 premiere of Black Lightning will air Monday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, NBC doesn't have a lot of sci-fi, fantasy, or horror in its lineup at the moment, but has announced (via TV Insider) that the final season of The Good Place will premiere Thursday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m.

You would think that after nearly two dozen films, ranging from A-list Hollywood offerings to direct-to-video cheapies, the story of the Amityville Horror house would have been drained dry by now. But there seems to be (un)life in the old abode yet.

Amityville 1974 is scheduled to begin shooting this November, according to a press release issued on behalf of its production company, the Wonderfilm Media Corporation. Like at least two of the previous films, 1982's Amityville II: The Possession and the more recent The Amityville Murders, this new entry is based on the real life tragedy that started the entire Amityville phenomenon: the murders of six members of the DeFeo family by eldest son Ronald DeFeo Jr. in the house at 112 Ocean Avenue in Amityville, New York.

The new movie is written and directed by Casey La Scala, with the cast yet to be announced. Wonderfilm expects to begin selling the distribution rights later this summer at the Toronto International Film Festival.

It's hard to gauge what exactly is left to say about DeFeo and the terrible crimes he committed — which reputedly led to the hauntings that made the house even more infamous — but producer Jeff Bowler promises, "We are beyond thrilled to introduce Amityville 1974. Casey has a truly unique and terrifying vision for the fright franchise and audiences will experience horror like never before with this film."