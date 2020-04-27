Latest Stories

Black Cat The Spectacular Spider-Man
Tag: Movies
Director teases Sony's Silver & Black might now end up 'on Disney+ as a limited series'
Batwoman Luke and Kate
Tag: Fangrrls
Batwoman ‘A Narrow Escape’ recap: Just keep going
Batwoman A Narrow Escape
Tag: TV
Sorry, clown fans: Batwoman teases Arrowverse's Joker might already be dead
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Rise of Skywalker to Disney+ May 4; Ryan Murphy teases AHS Season 10; more
Batwoman A Narrow Escape
More info i
Credit: The CW
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Sorry, clown fans: Batwoman teases Arrowverse's Joker might already be dead

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Apr 27, 2020
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Batwoman
Tag: Arrowverse
Tag: Batman
Tag: Joker

Batman may be off-limits to The CW's Batwoman, but that just means that the Arrowverse show can take some exciting liberties with the Caped Crusader while he remains off-screen. What some fans may not have expected is how those liberties, that wouldn't stick to the Batman brand if Bruce Wayne was an on-screen character in the show, affected Batman's greatest foe: The Joker.

As Ruby Rose's Kate Kane attempts to pick up Batman's mantle in his absence, she's been faced the same moral quandries as her famous cousin. Namely, that the job would be a whole lot easier if she could just kill all the bad guys. But she's not bound to Bruce's diehard "Thou shalt not kill" commandment, as was recently shown with regards to a certain Dr. August Cartwright. However, last night's episode, "A Narrow Escape," teased that Kate may not have been the only one to break this golden superhero rule — and it may explain where two of Gotham's biggest names are.

More Batwoman

Batwoman Mary Kate Luke
Batwoman's Nicole Kang on the power of sidekicks and what’s next for Mary
Batwoman Kate and Alice
Batwoman ‘Through the Looking Glass’ recap: When you play with monsters

"Ever wonder why the Joker hasn't reared his head in five years?" Luke Fox asks Kate. "He's not in Arkham, Kate. Both you and Bruce stared into the abyss." The topic of conversation? Killing bad guys. Looks like Bruce may have given into his demons and taken out the Joker for good, though it may have been an accident as in Kate's case. It could also be a misunderstanding, as the Joker is notoriously hard to kill.

But, since it seems neither the Joker nor Batman will ever appear in the show aside from these references, death may be the canonical fate for the Clown Prince of Crime - at least in the Arrowverse.

Batwoman returns with "If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You" on May 3.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Batwoman
Tag: Arrowverse
Tag: Batman
Tag: Joker

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker