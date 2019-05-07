Batwoman, Katy Keene, and Nancy Drew all ordered to series at The CW

The CW's upcoming fall schedule is starting to shape up nicely.

Three of the network's potential new shows have been ordered to season, per The Hollywood Reporter. This trio of shows includes the Ruby Rose-starring Batwoman, the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, and the adaptation of Nancy Drew.

Rose's Batwoman was first introduced in last year's annual Arrowverse crossover, "Elseworlds." This particular iteration of Kate Kane serves as the lone protector of Gotham City after her cousin, Batman, disappeared years before.

The show, which will premiere in the fall of 2019, also marks the first ever superhero show to have a gay lead character, who is also played by an openly gay actor. It will also serve as the first in a new generation of DC-inspired series, now that Arrow's shortened final season is on the horizon.

Check out the show's first teaser below...

The musical dramedy Katy Keene, meanwhile, will star former Riverdale actor Ashleigh Murray, alongside Truth or Dare's Lucy Hale as the titular would-be fashion designer. The two will make up half of a quartet of iconic Archie Comics characters who are chasing their twenty-something dreams.

As previously reported, Murray's character, Josie McCoy, will be written out of Riverdale so Murray can concentrate on Katy Keene full-time. However, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will pull double duty calling the shots for both series.

Finally, Nancy Drew is the latest of numerous attempts to adapt the beloved literary character for the small screen — and the first one to make it to series.

It will star Kennedy McMann as the18-year-old Drew, a recent high school graduate with plans to leave her hometown for college. But when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a murder investigation (with a supernatural twist!) that uncovers some secrets that run much deeper than she ever imagined. Freddie Prinze Jr. will co-star as Nancy's father, Carson.

The series comes from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the duo behind such hits as Gossip Girl and Dynasty.

The network had also ordered a pilot based on the '80s vampire classic The Lost Boys back in January. Unfortunately, that potential series is on the back burner until the episode can be re-shot to address some of The CW's notes.

Are you excited for the upcoming fall season on The CW? Let us know in the comments.