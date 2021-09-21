Ryan and Alice are gunning for Black Mask in deleted scene from 'Batwoman' Season 2 finale

The second season of The CW’s Batwoman had a whole lot of heavy-lifting to do, but by the time the story wrapped up, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) had fully embraced her new role in the cowl — but it turns out there was a bit more to the story that we never got to see.

With the 18-episode second season hitting Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 21, SYFY WIRE has an exclusive deleted scene from the season finale, “Power.” The clip finds Ryan and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) sneaking around the Black Mask’s goons, using the delicate art of subterfuge and confusion to hilariously slip by the crack team of guards.

The scene is a great showcase for how far the series had come by the finale, with Ryan driving the narrative and creating new connections to the supporting cast introduced during the series’ first season.

Check out the deleted Batwoman scene below:

Video of Batwoman Deleted Scene | Season 2 | SYFY WIRE

The special features on the Blu-ray and DVD release include a gag reel, the featurette “Villains Analyzed,” the featurette “Never Alone: Heroes and Allies,” and a collection of deleted scenes.

Leslie’s Batwoman will return in Season 3 on The CW on Oct. 13, and the character will also get her first chance at a full-on superhero team-up in the kickoff event to The Flash’s eighth season, “Armageddon,” which is slated to bring in a bevy of guest stars from across the Arrowverse including Leslie’s Ryan Wilder, Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), Atom (Brandon Routh), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Mia Queen (Kat McNamara), and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau).

Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten (Reign), Meagan Tandy (Teen Wolf), Nicole Kang (You), Camrus Johnson, and Dougray Scott (Departure).

Season 2 of Batwoman hits Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 21.