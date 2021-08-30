Nature is healing! Bridget Regan to recur as Poison Ivy on Season 3 of 'Batwoman'

Batwoman is going to have her hands really full next season. SYFY WIRE has confirmed that Bridget Regan (Marvel's Agent Carter) will be joining the cast in a recurring role as Season 3's big bad, playing none other than everyone's favorite eco-warrior: Pamela Isley... aka Poison Ivy.

The CW series' version of the iconic plant-controlling character is described in a statement as a "former botany student of Gotham University, who was a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better." However, Pamela's plans go awry when a colleague's experiment sees her injected with various plant toxins. Following the creation of her new alter ego, and the discovery of her newfound powers, Poison Ivy sought to do what she thought was right — no matter the cost. But with Batman currently missing and Kate Kane having gone in search of him, it's up to Ryan Wilder and the rest of the Bat Team to deal with Poison Ivy's eventual return.

Credit: The CW/DC Comics

The infamous redhead isn't the only big-name character appearing next season. She will be joined by Renee Montoya, played by Victoria Cartagena who will be reprising a version of the role she played on FOX's former Batman-inspired series, Gotham. Their appearances may even be connected as it was previously teased that she might be heading up a "freaks" division within Gotham's police force, which would no doubt see her go up against Poison Ivy.

Both characters' addition to the cast of the upcoming season sees the series' roster of LGBTQ characters continue to grow, as not only are Kate Kane and Ryan Wilder both lesbians, but Montoya herself is one of DC Comics most notable queer characters, along with Poison Ivy herself, with a lot of recent media and comics depicting her in a romantic relationship with Harley Quinn. (While it's highly unlikely Quinn will also be making an eventual appearance, there could be room for a newly-out bisexual Tim Drake to pop up for a few episodes.)

This isn't the first time Regan has appeared on a comic book-based series, having previously starred on Marvel's Agent Carter, which saw her play Dottie Underwood, a Soviet sleeper agent and one of the first graduates of the Black Widow training program, long before it was ever called that. The actress is also known for roles in Jane the Virgin, The Last Ship, and Paradise Lost, among others.

Batwoman currently stars Javicia Leslie in the titular role. She is joined by Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. The show returns on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.