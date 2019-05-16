Batwoman full trailer unleashed: Ruby Rose kicks butt as the new Dark Knight

What do Gotham's citizens do if the Bat's not coming back? Call Batwoman, naturally!

The first full trailer for The CW's highly anticipated drama series based on DC Comics' character has hit the web and finds Ruby Rose's wealthy heiress Kate Kane taking the place of a Bruce Wayne-less Arrowverse and kicking some major butt in the process.

As the clip makes clear, the Dark Knight has gone missing and the only thing standing in the way of Gotham being overrun by a resurgent crime wave is Bruce's cousin, Kate, who assumes the mantle of Batman when she becomes Batwoman.

Video of Batwoman | First Look Trailer | The CW The CW Network

The show's vibe is clearly inspired by Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy as we learn that Kane's old flame, Sophie, has been kidnapped by the ruthless Alice in Wonderland gang, led by the Joker-esque Alice (no relation to Lewis Carroll, obviously). Kate springs into action, and with the help of Luke Fox, son of Wayne Enterprises' tech guru Lucius Fox, the batsuit gets refashioned for the Time's Up era.

"I need you to fix his suit," Kate declares, eyeing Bruce's old cape and cowl after they go down into the Batcave.

"The suit is literal perfection," Luke demurs.

"It will be — when it fits a woman," she replies.

The trailer finds the young vigilante protecting her father, Jacob Kane, who runs The Crow, a private military-style militia tasked with keeping order in the increasingly anarchic city. At the same time, she has to live up to the ever-looming legacy of her Bat predecessor. But as Kate states,"I'm not about to let a man take credit for a woman's work."

Batwoman airs on the CW on Sunday at 8 p.m. this fall.