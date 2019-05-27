Latest Stories

X-Men Hugh Jackman as Logan
Credit: 20th Century Fox

Be an X-Man? 12 Days of X-Men Day 1: X-Men (2000)

May 27, 2019

Welcome back to Days of Marvel. And welcome to 12 Days of X-Men!

Starting Monday, May 27, we'll be revisiting a different X-Men movie each day leading up to the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Friday, June 7. We'll be discussing each film's plot and best moments as well as its place in the expanding universe of X-Men movies.

First up is, of course, X-Men (2000). Wow. This is a 19-year-old movie. Nobody knew who this Hugh Jackman guy was. Nobody knew nothin'! But what a way to start a journey ... 

Listen below!

