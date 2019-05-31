Bear McCreary's monster opera lives in Waxwork's Godzilla: King of the Monsters vinyl set

As you brace yourself for the rampaging behemoths in the new Godzilla: King of the Monsters spectacle thundering into theaters this weekend, let's not forget the stirring score composed by Outlander's and The Walking Dead's master musician, Bear McCreary.

To celebrate the arrival of the beastly bonanza and adding to the geeky goodies spawned from director Michael Dougherty's (Krampus, Trick 'r Treat) $200 million summer-season blockbuster, we've got a phenomenal sonic offering to the kaiju gods for your monstrous record collection.

Credit: Waxwork Records

Starting today, New Orleans-based Waxwork Records is offering a turntable-smashing, 3-LP vinyl release of Bear McCreary's official soundtrack to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and it's a product your ears are not going to be able to live without. This deluxe triple-record set comes housed in a special, rarely manufactured heavyweight triple-fold LP “monster” pack, and features deluxe 180-gram “Kaiju” colored vinyl, extensive liner notes by composer Bear McCreary, and original artwork by Christopher Shy.

Available on your choice of "King Ghidorah," "Rodan," and "Mothra" bundled or "Godzilla" 180-gram vinyl variants. Pre-order now at $50 for a July 2019 delivery.

Credit: Waxwork Records

Dubbed a “Monster Opera” by director Michael Dougherty, each towering “kaiju” is given a unique voice in this sweeping score: Superstar Godzilla is presented with heroic, guttural vocalizations; King Ghidorah emerges in sinister, hypnotic chanting; Mothra soars with an ethereal female choir; and Rodan’s voice screams in orchestral French horns pushed to their roaring limits. Also incorporated and adapted is Akira Ifukube's legendary Godzilla theme and the timeless “Mothra’s Song” by Yuji Koseki.

Credit: Waxwork Records

"When it was announced that Michael was directing Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, we received a call from him asking to please take the wheel on the soundtrack vinyl," Waxwork's Kevin Bergeron tells SYFY WIRE. "This was even before a composer was hired on. Having that sort of trust and confidence in Waxwork from such a talented and respected director will never be lost on us."

Credit: Waxwork Records

Bergeron was intent on truly paying respect to the historic Godzilla monsterverse by creating a vinyl release fit for a king. Vinyl colors? No problem.

"Ghidorah gold, Rodan red, and Mothra blue... and we even created a second, limited variant for the king himself, Godzilla, on sea blue, gray, and black swirled vinyl," he adds. "Toss in insane, director approved artwork by Christopher Shy printed to deluxe LP packaging that has rarely been manufactured before called a 'monster-pack' (come on, we couldn't pass that opportunity up!), and you have a soundtrack album on your hands that can, and will, rival anything thrown at it. Bring it on! Long live the king!"

Credit: Waxwork Records