Latest Stories

Fear the Walking Dead
Tag: TV
The sky is falling in tense Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 opening scene
x-force deadpool 2
Tag: Movies
Fox was apparently planning its own Avengers-style crossover back in 2011
Deke in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: TV
Deke goes Zuckerberg, at least until Evil Coulson arrives, in latest Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Godzilla Vinyl Hero
Tag: Movies
Bear McCreary's monster opera lives in Waxwork's Godzilla: King of the Monsters vinyl set
Godzilla Vinyl Hero
More info i
Credit: Waxwork Records

Bear McCreary's monster opera lives in Waxwork's Godzilla: King of the Monsters vinyl set

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
May 31, 2019

As you brace yourself for the rampaging behemoths in the new Godzilla: King of the Monsters spectacle thundering into theaters this weekend, let's not forget the stirring score composed by Outlander's and The Walking Dead's master musician, Bear McCreary.

To celebrate the arrival of the beastly bonanza and adding to the geeky goodies spawned from director Michael Dougherty's (Krampus, Trick 'r Treat) $200 million summer-season blockbuster, we've got a phenomenal sonic offering to the kaiju gods for your monstrous record collection.

Godzilla Vinyl 2

Credit: Waxwork Records

Starting today, New Orleans-based Waxwork Records is offering a turntable-smashing, 3-LP vinyl release of Bear McCreary's official soundtrack to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and it's a product your ears are not going to be able to live without. This deluxe triple-record set comes housed in a special, rarely manufactured heavyweight triple-fold LP “monster” pack, and features deluxe 180-gram “Kaiju” colored vinyl, extensive liner notes by composer Bear McCreary, and original artwork by Christopher Shy.

Available on your choice of "King Ghidorah," "Rodan," and "Mothra" bundled or "Godzilla" 180-gram vinyl variants. Pre-order now at $50 for a July 2019 delivery.

Godzilla Vinyl 10

Credit: Waxwork Records

Dubbed a “Monster Opera” by director Michael Dougherty, each towering “kaiju” is given a unique voice in this sweeping score: Superstar Godzilla is presented with heroic, guttural vocalizations; King Ghidorah emerges in sinister, hypnotic chanting; Mothra soars with an ethereal female choir; and Rodan’s voice screams in orchestral French horns pushed to their roaring limits. Also incorporated and adapted is Akira Ifukube's legendary Godzilla theme and the timeless “Mothra’s Song” by Yuji Koseki.

Godzilla Vinyl 9

Credit: Waxwork Records

"When it was announced that Michael was directing Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, we received a call from him asking to please take the wheel on the soundtrack vinyl," Waxwork's Kevin Bergeron tells SYFY WIRE. "This was even before a composer was hired on. Having that sort of trust and confidence in Waxwork from such a talented and respected director will never be lost on us."

Godzilla Vinyl 3

Credit: Waxwork Records

Bergeron was intent on truly paying respect to the historic Godzilla monsterverse by creating a vinyl release fit for a king. Vinyl colors? No problem.

"Ghidorah gold, Rodan red, and Mothra blue... and we even created a second, limited variant for the king himself, Godzilla, on sea blue, gray, and black swirled vinyl," he adds. "Toss in insane, director approved artwork by Christopher Shy printed to deluxe LP packaging that has rarely been manufactured before called a 'monster-pack' (come on, we couldn't pass that opportunity up!), and you have a soundtrack album on your hands that can, and will, rival anything thrown at it. Bring it on! Long live the king!"

Godzilla Vinyl 1

Credit: Waxwork Records

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Waxwork
Tag: Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: Vinyl
Tag: Soundtracks
Tag: Bear McCreary

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: